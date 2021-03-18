 A Proust questionnaire of Mr. Ignatious Joseph

What inspires you / How do you find inspiration?

I was always interested in what other people do. Not to imitate but to learn from them. Sometimes I was inspired as a lad to less proper things– like making bell-bottom trousers out of priests’ cassocks or painting my cricket boots red– for which I got a thrashing. Now I have been working in the clothing trade for many years. So I can say that my inspiration comes from reflecting on that history– and of course the amazingly talented hands of the women who sew the collars of my shirts.

If you had to name one person that has had the most influence on your style, who would that be?

Fortunately, there are some questions I do not have to answer.

How would you describe the Italian menswear scene? (Or British/American/Asian)

Well, Italy makes everything as if it were for leisure and holiday. By that, I do not mean that as Americans they are obsessed with “casual”. Italians can turn the essence of a Wall Street pinstripe or a City suit from the stiff officious attire that was common in the mid-20th century to a suit that embodies the business habit but fills it with the spirit of a breeze from the Gulf of Naples. While the British are known for the peculiar humor and stiff upper lip– even if those are clichés– it was their clothing culture that stimulated Italy’s artisanal traditions that survive today. We are now in a major crisis because of the attacks on the SME sector worldwide resulting from the current emergency. This will take resilience and spiritual commitment is the artisanal resources of this country are to survive and continue to thrive.

How do you evaluate the Italian market in terms of sartorial menswear? Are there any trends?

It is hard to say what the trends are or will be. It has been more than a year since the trade has met at the semi-annual Pitti Uomo. If the summer edition is actually held we will know more. I think that the massive reduction in travel and office work will mean changes in the market and a focus perhaps on less ostentation and more comfort.

Tell us a bit about your company or you as a person, what is the secret or unique with what you are doing?

For more than two decades I have been promoting not just shirts but an attitude. Effortless elegance. It is based on a maxim: there is no self from the shelf. So I design attire and choose accessories that require a man to reflect, to make decisions, not just to follow others. For the same reason, I only produce in Italy. That is where the tradition is. That is where the family companies are. That is where the future must lie. We need to appreciate how others make what helps us make ourselves.

But the secret shall remain a secret. You know Shakespeare wrote, I think it was in Titus Andronicus, “three may keep a secret if two of them are dead”

What is your number one suggestion to men that want to learn how to dress better?

Take a good look at oneself in the mirror and ask “who am I?” Then ask how do I want people to recognize that?

How have these crazy times affected you? Any positive sides?

I appreciate the time and the reduced speed that has resulted. I come from a country with a hot climate– there is no virtue in doing things too fast,

Although I am not sure the word “crazy” does justice to the conditions we have now had for over a year. Panic will solve nothing. I have never been one inclined to panic. These times may simply exhaust those for whom the panic business has been a way of life. Then we can start again to listen patiently to each other. The deceased German chancellor Helmut Schmidt was often heard saying in moments of apparently grave uncertainty– “abwarten, Tee trinken”– in other words, wait, keep sipping one’s tea. As a native of Sri Lanka– where so much fine tea comes from– this reaction comes naturally.