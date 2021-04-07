Meet Cristiano Barbarulo of Barbarulo Napoli

Tell us about yourself. Who are you? What is your background in the field of jewelry & menswear and how did you start?

I come from a family that has worked in the world of jewelry since 1894. My father was a famous goldsmith from the Isle of Capri. He made unique exclusive jewelry without ever repeating himself. My great grandfather was also a goldsmith and opened the first Barbarulo jewelry Shop in Naples in 1920. In 2012 I quit my job as bank advisor. I had decided to completely change the historical family business from the sale of jewelry to the handcrafted production of jewels: cufflinks!

When I started, I had a lot of ideas; a few cufflinks in production but a lot of tailor friends. Tailoring is my second true passion. And in a few years, I managed to make my little creations protagonists in the world of tailoring. I chose to show my brand at Pitti Uomo instead of the Vicenza oro. I chose the most important sartorial Maisons in the world rather than jewelry stores. I follow my instincts and my passions. Every day, every moment of my life.

You have been well known through social media with your lapel chains & beautifully crafted cufflinks – how do you find inspiration to the way you dress and design your collections?

Dressing well in Naples is not that difficult. All or almost all of my friends have a family tailor. Everyone says that his is the best of all. And in Naples, being the best of all means being among one of the premier in the world. The inspirations are many. The art, the colors of the city, and its history. These are the things that inspire me and inspire my creations. But there is one thing that is innate in every creative individual: taste! I believe I have it; but I also believe my clients have it. I have to admit that they help me a lot. The right thing is to know how to listen and feel emotions.