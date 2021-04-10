Meet Tommaso Melani of Stefano Bemer

How do you evaluate the Italian market in terms of sartorial menswear? Are there any trends?

it’s a market full of contradictions: we have the best makers and the worst clients! we’re known in the world for the skills and style but we have very few italian clients. it’s partially due to the pricing (sartorial is expensive for the average italian payroll) but also for the fact that italians can get along by mixing low cost clothing with a few quality pieces and still make a great impression. They know how to wear it!

Tell us a bit about your company or you as a person, what is the secret or unique with what you are doing?

Six years after the acquisition of Stefano Bemer, two into the Sartoria Vestrucci ad-venture and a (my) lifetime into the history of my family business, Scuola del Cuoio, I am still unable to express how much pleasure and personal achievement I get out of professing, bringing on and possibly spreading the subtle refinement of Florentine culture and style. Being in charge of Stefano Bemer brought me around the world on trunk shows and for events. I have met a great number of discerning clients that – I found out – share a good part of my passion, interests and values. As much as I was focused on delivering a “Stefano Bemer experience”, I came to realize that, besides that, people appreciated the more general style and life-style that I carried along, which is a direct emanation of my city, Firenze.Being a “fiorentino” is a privilege: walking those narrow streets of cobblestone, admiring those monuments, the architecture, the colors, shapes and enhances one’s sense of beauty, proportion, refinement. It’s not strange that, during the Renaissance, Florence was the heart and cradle of the entire planet. The gravity of art, style and beauty got stronger in Florence and the generations that followed were “natural born connoisseurs“!