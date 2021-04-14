Interview with Guglielmo Miani

Who are you? Could you tell us a bit about yourself & your background?

My name is Guglielmo Larusmiani, born in Milan in 1976 – today president & chairman Larusmiani.

After pursue my academic career in the United States, graduating in Entrepreneurship and Finance at Babson College in Wellesley, a center of excellence in these disciplines.

I entered my first job at Prudential Securities in Boston, dealing with complex securities and bonds. In 2000, I returned to Italy, pursuing a path in the textile world and acquire the specific know-how. I initially carried out an internship – in the textile chemistry department at Ciba Specialty Chemicals and then, again in the same year, I joined Larusmiani SpA, the company founded by my grandfather Guglielmo Sr. in the 1920s and brought to worldwide success over the course of a century.