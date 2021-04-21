Gentleman’s travels in style: Ignatious Joseph visits Istanbul

The British demanded style to satisfy their rituals for living and distinction. They established, hotels, gentleman’s clubs, luxury railway carriages to preserve England abroad. Their English and colonial traditions were expressed at tea, on the cricket pitch and for the equestrians at the race track and polo ground..

In the sunny countries, there white linen, straw hats and leisurely cotton attire were worn by Englishman from different career positions. The rubber and tea barons could rely “coolies” to manage their luggage at every junction or terminal. (Today one is lucky to find a trolley if one travels with more than one piece of luggage.) India and the successor countries to Britain’s South Asian empire adopted many of the habits and sartorial idiosyncrasies of their former masters. This life style rapidly spread across Asia, from Hong-Kong to the Middle East. Including Ceylon, where my roots are. The wealthy men of Ceylon adopted some English traditions too. Sunday mass-in a country first Catholicised by the Portuguese- was complemented by the pint of beer at the pub or a stiff gin and tonic in the club. Even the architecture was adopted from the British and adapted