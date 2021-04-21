Interview with Manolo Costa

Tell us about yourself. Who are you? What is your background in the field of menswear and how did you started?

My name is Manolo Costa . I own and operate a fine bespoke tailoring shop in the UES. I am 41 years old, Father of two amazing kids (16 and 11) and I live in Lenox Hill in New York City. I got started about 20 years ago, working for Saks Fifth Avenue and was fortunate soon after to find Paul Stuart and Ralph Lauren in my trajectory. Paul Stuart was definitely one of the best schools I ever attended. I got to fill many roles during my tenure there. I started behind the tie counter and worked my way up to help develop and manage the launch of Phineas Cole. It was still a family owned business then, they don’t run them they like they used to. At Ralph Lauren I was asked to join the Managing team to help reintroduce the ultimate luxury shopping experience on Madison Ave. And we did just that. No one knows luxury better than Ralph, it was fascinating to say the least.

You are designer and founder of Manolo Costa New York – could you tell us about about your business and how it started?

I realized early on while working for other companies that I had my own story to tell, and that it was just a matter of time until I gave myself the chance to do so. I opened MCNY about 10 years ago, It is located in the Upper East Side. Our main focus is built around making beautiful tailored clothing for men and now women. Our Offering is fully bespoke, so it is not for everyone. But it is certainly for those who really appreciate the expert advise and the craftsmanship. When I started my business my goal was very simple and still is “make beautiful clothes while providing impeccable service” we remain true to that notion and invite people to come in to the shop for an experience unlike any other.