Interview with Angelo Inglese

June 6, 2021

“I realized early on while working for other companies that I had my own story to tell, and that it was just a matter of time until I gave myself the chance to do so”

Tell us about yourself. Who are you?
I’m Angelo Inglese, CEO of G.Inglese. I am nostalgic, fond of beautiful things and traditions. I respect men and women of value and style so much. I continuously study history and contemporaneity and icons. Every day I fight in support of craftsmanship and made in Italy
How did you get started in the world of menswear?
I started as a child, I have always breathed the air of tailoring. I have always been fascinated by the gestures of my grandmother and uncles. While I was studying school subjects I always worked in tailoring, in a quiet Italian provincial town

You are considered one of the world’s leading stylists and artisans in the world of classic menswear. How do you find inspiration for the way you dress?

Mine is an iconic inspiration, of curiosity enriched by tradition, colors of the territory and a lot of style and elegance.

 

WWhat is your earliest memory related to men’s clothing and style?

I must say the shirt, an undergarment, but of extreme style that often represents the personality of the wearer. It immediately fascinated me. But also the suit, the tie have always been part of my life.

 

What would you say that distinguishes G.English from other brands / manufacturers?

I can’t see it and judge myself, anything we could do more than others is normal for me. I’d let the customers talk.

What makes your shirts special?

Perhaps, our idea of conceiving and realizing them by combining tradition, history with research and innovation.   

What would you recommend to those who commission the first product / garment from G.Ingelse?

I try to make him understand who we are, the way we work and the place we live in. Because whoever buys the first garment embraces our philosophy which is linked not only to the product but also to a lifestyle

What is the perfect jacket for the next spring season?

A light jacket, like a pullover, with a quality fabric and a super sartorial and traditional sewing technique. For me it’s the top.

Who is your typical customer?

He is the one who really loves quality, details, hand sewing, customizations. In short words. Who has a lot of self-esteem and respect for the well-being of him and the world around him.  

How has business changed during the last difficult year of the pandemic, have we learned something new in terms of entrepreneurship? Maybe more online or a new way to work?

t has changed a lot and I want to ‘give my best in this way too’. Now almost everything happens remotely: I would like to transfer my emotions, my relationship with my collaborators, the beauty of my country to the world. Elements that often become added value for creations, design, finished garment.  

On a personal level, if you had to name a person who influenced your style the most, who would it be?

Many iconic figures come to mind. The ones I saw in glossy magazines, but also the elegance and style of my dad and all the people who attended his tour, the family tailor’s shop.  

You have been seen as an icon of Italian style and appeared in many online forums such as the example, The Sartorialist. What impact do these advertisements have on your business?

I am a person who likes to be humble, very simple, who seeks beauty and elegance in simple and spontaneous things. I thank the media who have always grasped this message and made the news. I hope my personality is in line with my creations.

What is an essential wardrobe item that you always carry with you when you travel?

In reality they are different: a blue “mappina” model blazer should never be missing, but also a passe-partout tie. A pair of sneakers. You should always be ready for any eventuality.

 

Can you mention any essential items in your Spring / Summer 2021 wardrobe?

The “Gianni Agnelli” polo shirt, the “Dolce Vita Marcello Mastroianni” polo shirt, hand-sewn trousers and jacket in aged denim.

 

    • Angelo’s favorite items:

    I am leaning towards very unconstructed Jackets for spring and summer.  Neutral tones primarily. What I have in the workshop currently: Dove grey 3 piece suit in wool, silk and linen; Classic tan Solaro DB suit; and an Ivory DB suit in linen and cotton. I am also getting a fresh set of linen shirts, can’t never have too many of those.

     

    Watch: Patek Phillippe Nautilus, IWC Portuguese, Swatch Chrono Vintage.

    Jacket: Double-breasted in blue opsak wool and coat in Vicuna

    Shirt: in Japanese Demin with thin title fabric
    Tie: solid color cashmere or silk tie with hand embroidered flower
    Bag: hand-buffered leather backpack made by an artisan
    Shoes: walking slippers, hand-sewn moccasins, Church’s Shanon model

    Fragrance: “Acqua di Ginosa” and “Superba Rossa” by Tiziana Terenzi

    Accessories: scarves, crochet cufflinks. Regimental braces, hand-hemmed clutches and handkerchiefs, tie clip, 10 fold tie.

    Angelo’s favorites:
    Most important article: the neck carriage
    Shops: I breathe a particular air, the single-brand stores of Louis Vitton, Gucci and Moncler relax me a lot and then I am crazy about the artisan shops.
    Restaurant: Felix Lo Basso, Gong, Wickys Milano.
    Favorite cities: Milan, London, New York
    Choice of holiday: Masseria in Italy give me a sense of well-being and relaxation
    Car: Maserati
    Style icon: Gianni Agnelli Lapo Elkann

    Interview by Tom Eriksson

    mnswrmagazine