Tell us about yourself. Who are you?

I’m Angelo Inglese, CEO of G.Inglese. I am nostalgic, fond of beautiful things and traditions. I respect men and women of value and style so much. I continuously study history and contemporaneity and icons. Every day I fight in support of craftsmanship and made in Italy

How did you get started in the world of menswear?

I started as a child, I have always breathed the air of tailoring. I have always been fascinated by the gestures of my grandmother and uncles. While I was studying school subjects I always worked in tailoring, in a quiet Italian provincial town