Meet Angel Ramos of 18th Amendment

I’m Angel Ramos, Creative Director of 18th Amendment (Formal ANGEL | BESPOKE). I started in the business 12 years ago after doing Luxury Real Estate with Sotheby’s International Realty for 7 years. After a growing obsession with men’s tailoring I left the real estate world after winning “America’s Best Dressed Real Man” by Esquire Magazine. Although I had no experience in the industry of menswear or retail I took a huge risk by creating my own lane in menswear and starting my own brand.
Thank you, I’m extremely flattered by this recognition, however I’m inspired by the world of mens style and films from the 1920s & 30s, historic architecture and art from the 1980s/90s.
I would say dress according to your frame, not the trends. There’s always interesting trends out, but not all trends and cuts are for every body shape. I would also say find beauty and elegance in the simplicity of solid colors. It’s fun to wear the bold patterns, but there’s such a chicness in subtle tones of dressing that always seem to be long lasting, timeless and versatile.
We always suggest starting with our house favorite which is a charcoal grey suit. It is the most chic suit in our opinion that can be worn in so many formal occasions.
We love a beautiful and luxury Wool, Silk and Linen from Dormeuil Fabrics. That is the perfect cloth for spring for a worldly gentleman.
It would be our Soft Pink Summer Blazer with gold buttons. It’s such a rich cloth that’s soft, breathable and pairs absolutely perfect with formal trousers or a pair of jeans.
The 18th Amendment client is one who is a bon vivant, no matter what industry of work they’re in. It’s a client that is an enthusiast and purveyor of fine tailored clothing, but also has exquisite taste in food, beverage and of course art.
How has the business changed during the last difficult year of the pandemic, have we learned anything new in terms of doing business? Perhaps more online or new way of working?
The pandemic has certainly taught our business many lessons. Some that hurt, and others that allowed us to clear our vision and see a brighter future. One of the exciting things we’ve been able to implement since pandemic is the launch of our E-Commerce Made To Order Collection, where customers from around the world can purchase garments from our current season collection. It’s allowed us to expand our reach worldwide without the customer having to fly to NYC for a fitting.
I certainly have many, but Ralph Lauren has influenced not only my style, but also how I create and cast visions every season stylistically.
Meet Angel Ramos at:
18th Amendment
13 Christopher St. Upper retail
New York