Meet Angel Ramos of 18th Amendment

How has the business changed during the last difficult year of the pandemic, have we learned anything new in terms of doing business? Perhaps more online or new way of working?

The pandemic has certainly taught our business many lessons. Some that hurt, and others that allowed us to clear our vision and see a brighter future. One of the exciting things we’ve been able to implement since pandemic is the launch of our E-Commerce Made To Order Collection, where customers from around the world can purchase garments from our current season collection. It’s allowed us to expand our reach worldwide without the customer having to fly to NYC for a fitting.

On a personal level, If you had to name one person that influenced your style the most, who would that be?

I certainly have many, but Ralph Lauren has influenced not only my style, but also how I create and cast visions every season stylistically.