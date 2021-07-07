Meet Alex Rymkevich of BonMot.ru – the online lifestyle destination, from Moscow to the world

If you had to name one person that has had the most influence on your style, who would that be?

There is definitely not one such person, many people have influenced my taste and point of view on many things. Among them are writers, journalists, filmmakers, photographers, and I’ve not met all of them personally.

How would you describe the Italian menswear scene?



Today Italy produces the lion’s share of quality men’s clothing and I can talk endlessly on industry’s specifics. I would rather say that I like the passion and love of life of the southerners and, of course, I recognize the merits of the Neapolitan and Abruzzo tailoring schools, but I prefer the Northern Italian style. I consider Milan and Turin to be some of the most elegant cities in the world, along with their inhabitants.

How do you evaluate the Italian market in terms of sartorial menswear? Are there any trends? Your preferred brands?



I would say that in general, not only in Italy, the market for bespoke tailoring is somewhat overheated and over the past 10 years we have seen a constant rise in prices. When it comes to trends, they are driven by several ateliers with a good presentation on social and traditional media. I rather like that the waves they create in Milan, Rome, Florence, Naples diverge so far that they reach the shores of Sweden, Korea, Japan and, of course, Russia. And already local masters pick up these tendencies and ideas and interpret them in their own way, often very interestingly. But still, in the art of sprezzatura, no one can compete with the Italians. This is, if you will, their genetic advantage. As for the Italian ateliers, which I like and whose customer I have been more than once, I would single out Sartoria Ripense in Rome and NH Sartoria in Milan.

And how would you compare it to the Russian market?

The Russian market is also quite speculative and murky. Taking advantage of the inexperience of clients, they often pass off mtm for bespoke. Russian men still need a little more education and observation in terms of fashion. Here, undoubtedly, they understand the value of a tailored suit, but they do not always understand what determines its price. This takes time, as well as the development and education of taste. However, Russians learn quickly.

Tell us a bit about your company, what is its secret or what is unique with what you are doing?

For the past ten years I have been trying to sit on two chairs. I am developing a network of barbershops Mr. Right, which I opened together with partners, when the very word was a novelty for the Russian ear. I also continue to do fashion journalism, trying to reorganize and work with new media, and give marketing advice in the field of fashion in the Russian market.