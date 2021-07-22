Meet Mr.Lyle Roblin

Q: What inspires you / How do you find inspiration:

A: Originality, classic refined taste

Beautiful people & objects, places, books and photography. Inspiration arrives spontaneously…

Q: Do you have other passions apart from great style ?

A: Classic wooden sailing yachts & boats — Collecting art & antiques ,vintage clothing and furniture.

Traveling – My ancient mountain house restoration and working in my garden , Cooking & entertaining – Many sports – Reading – Photography.

Q: If you had to name one person that has had the most influence on your style, who would that be?

A: My Grandfather

Q:How would you describe the Italian mens wear scene or British/ American /Asian:

A: British: For over 300 years London has been a center of excellence for men’s tailoring, shaped by tradition and innovation in equal measure.

Q:How do you evaluate the Italian market in terms of sartorial menswear. Are there any trends? Your preferred brands ?

A: Excellent selection of wonderful tailors and ready to wear (RTW)available.

Preferred brands : Santandrea Milano – Larusmiani – Classic Gucci