Meet Mr.Lyle Roblin

World-renowned top model and acclaimed gentleman photographer shares his views on style, elegance and preferred brands….
Q: Who are you, tell us bit about yourself :
A: Born in Vancouver Canada, I joined Navy at 19, after a special forces accident I received a release in 1983. In 1984 I was scouted to model in Paris. I then lived in NY, Barcelona, London etc and now for 20 years settled with my family in Milan. Besides modeling and acting, I am a professional photographer for over 20 years – displaying my photographic work in galleries and solo exhibition shows, and in two published books.
Q :How would you describe your own style.
A: Classic British and Italian …
Also vintage fashion style, 1900 – 1970’s .
Q: What is your earliest memory relayed to menswear and style:
A:Both of my Grandfathers were very stylish & sharp dressers , which fascinated me as a boy.
I also loved playing with GI Joe Action Man and all his adventure outfits, my favorite was Marine – Scuba Diver, Deep Sea Diver and Astronaut
Q: What inspires you / How do you find inspiration:
A: Originality, classic refined taste
Beautiful people & objects, places, books and photography. Inspiration arrives spontaneously…
Q: Do you have other passions apart from great style ?
A: Classic wooden sailing yachts & boats — Collecting art & antiques ,vintage clothing and furniture.
Traveling – My ancient mountain house restoration and working in my garden , Cooking & entertaining – Many sports – Reading – Photography.
Q: If you had to name one person that has had the most influence on your style, who would that be?
A: My Grandfather
Q:How would you describe the Italian mens wear scene or British/ American /Asian:
A: British: For over 300 years London has been a center of excellence for men’s tailoring, shaped by tradition and innovation in equal measure.
Q:How do you evaluate the Italian market in terms of sartorial menswear. Are there any trends? Your preferred brands ?
A: Excellent selection of wonderful tailors and ready to wear (RTW)available.
Preferred brands : Santandrea Milano – Larusmiani – Classic Gucci
Q:How would you compare it to the US market?
A: certainly superior
Q: What is your number one suggestion to men who want to dress better ?
A: When you know who you really are – Research the finest and tasteful way to express it, less is more, keep it simple….Elegance comes from within …
Q:How have these crazy time affected you ? Any positive sides?
A: I experienced great spiritual growth during this challenging time. All positive, except for working situation and traveling, which was drastically reduced!
Q: In terms of menswear ,can you mention any essentials in your wardrobe for summer 2021
A: Fresh shirts
Santandea iris linen 3 piece suit , cotton bespoke suit – silk / linen sea blue jacket with white trousers
Q: What was the first thing that brought you into menswear, and how would you start building your wardrobe.Any advice or secrets?
A: I used to read GQ while in the Navy in the 1980’s, then the modeling of course.
I started building my wardrobe with vintage NOS(new old stock) – like 1930’s new shirts still in their original packaging ,etc ,great bespoke suits and accessories at shops and markets in NY, London and Paris.
All precious top quality items.
Advice : Buy classic in the best craftsmanship possible- get inspired through watching movies – check out you tube tutorials and reading excellent books on menswea….Read the RAKE magazine!
Q: Do you think print has a future?
A:Yes indeed I do….I love a physical copy of a magazine or book.
Q: Future plans ?
A: Since completing The Italian Gentleman book, I’ve been inspired to realize two further book projects. Traveling and Sailing
Brand control for the end…
Ties: Calabrese 1922 Napoli – E. Marinella Napoli – Petronius Milan
Watch: My Eterna 1940’s WWII pilots watch I’ve had for 40 years
Shoes: Classic Gucci – Stivaleria Savoia Milan – John Lobb London
Jacket: Edward Sexton London – Sant Andrea Milan – Walker Slater Scotland
Shirt: D’Avino Napoli – Marol Bologna – Siniscalchi Milan – Turnbull & Asser London
Bag: Vintage Gucci or Globe Trotter 1897
Style Icon: Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones – Errol Flynn
Essential Item: Bottle opener / knife
Store: Larusmiani Milan, Ralph Lauren NYC
Hotel: Ginger Bay Beach Club St.Philip Barbados – Badrutt’s Palace St. Moritz
City for shopping: London – Milan – Paris
Vacation choice: Greek Islands – Amalfi Coast – West Coast Canada
Dream car: 1966-69 Maserati 4.7 L Ghibli
Cigar: Montecristo – Romeo y Julieta – Davidoff Winston Churchill Blenheim
Wine: Tuscan Red – Champagne
Restaurant : Il Riccio, Capri Italy
Bar: Connaught Mayfair, London & Harry’s Bar, Venice