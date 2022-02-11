Sartoria Puppato Venice – Maestro Franco Puppato, Il Doge of sartorial art

“One needs to master tailoring technique in order to play with the creativity” says Puppato. His only regret is that he is witnessing the profession of a tailor coming to an end. Still, his Sartoria is open for talented artisans willing to work and dedicate their life to this noble craft.

At the moment, by his side are his son Alessandro, responsible for business and marketing side of Sartoria Puppato, and Franco’s wife Nadiya, heading the seamstresses. Empty place is waiting one brave, young tailor, to fill it and to learn from the best. Vip clients are ready, too.