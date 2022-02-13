White Turf 2022 – 114 Years of International Horse Racing on Snow in St. Moritz

White Turf, which has taken place annually since 1907, is a top-class event: it combines exciting horse racing, fine catering, attractive music and artistic performances set against a unique mountain backdrop on the frozen Lake of St. Moritz. White Turf 2022 took place on 6th, 13th and 20th February – 30,000 visitors from from Switzerland and abroad flocked in. The St. Moritz Racing Club is behind the organisation, the main sponsors being Credit Suisse (Switzerland) AG and LONGINES.
This year, MNSWWR MAGAZINE was media partner, and our representative, Lady Cristina Egger of DeGorsi Luxury Consulting with her friends, made a full report.
Thanks to perfect snow and ice conditions on Lake St. Moritz, all races were once again held over the original distance on the second Race Sunday. Beautiful weather attracted 9,000 spectators to the lake, who were particularly enthusiastic about the trotters, whose races traditionally take centre stage on the second day of racing.
In the main race, which was endowed with 15,000 Swiss francs, Kiss Forever H.C., in the hands of Walter Theiler, gave the competition no chance in his first outing on snow.
Among the six teams in the main trotting race was also Doum Jenilou, winner on the first Race Sunday, but the 25-metre starting handicap proved too big for the favourite to make up. Instead, Kiss Forever H.C. led the small field into the far side where he was attacked and passed by Sonny Club. In the run-in, however, Kiss Forever H.C. pulled away again and relegated the co-favourite into second place by just under two lengths, with Doum Jenilou finishing third. Kiss Forever H.C. is owned and trained by Petra Woiton. “We had decided to start in St. Moritz at short notice. I don’t give horses a break in the winter, but continue to train them, so he was in top shape anyway,” she explained after the win.
Vienna Woods Wins the Credit Suisse skijoring
The skijoring was also able to take place as planned. However, of the six horses taking part, the favourite Praetorius lost his rider right at the start. Jakob Broger, with Vienna Woods owned by the Allegra Racing Club stable, took advantage and won easily against Sociopath. In 2020 the same mishap befell the winning team as Praetorius today, whose rider Franco Moro celebrated his 100th skijoring race on Sunday.
While the ice conditions last Race Sunday only permitted shortened distances, today’s
GP LONGINES took place over the scheduled 1800 metres. However, this change had no influence on the run-in: Sibylle Vogt immediately took the lead with Mordred owned by the English stable Middleham Park Racing and never relinquished it. The Hungarian guest Arktisz was second ahead of Nimrod, a former winner of the Grand Prix of St. Moritz. Diva du Fossé and Barbara Krüsi also repeated their victories from last Sunday in the smaller trotting race.
Thomas C. Walther,
Chairman Rennverein St. Moritz – White Turf says:
Whenever looking at Lake St. Moritz over the past few months, just as I do today, I feel humility. Our beautiful Engadine certainly does not make us forget, but it does give us confidence. The power of local nature, the magic of this location, the magnificence of the frozen lake: the fascination of White Turf remains unbroken. At the very latest, when the horses gallop across the racetrack again, every visitor will be drawn into the spell of the atmosphere of White Turf – unique in the world.
It feels good that everything here is as we know and love it. The gallop, trot and skikjöring disciplines will all take place as usual on up to 35cm of compressed snow and a 50cm thick layer of ice. The whole tent village floats quietly on a lake with a depth of 44 metres. There is eating, drinking, laughing and betting. Events like White Turf assume even greater significance in times such as these.
We are touched by the solidarity and optimism of our sponsors, partners and our volunteers. On behalf of the entire board and all the long-time movers and shakers behind the scenes, I would like to thank them more than ever.
They backed us last year when – with a heavy heart – we had to cancel White Turf 2021. And they are behind us again this year, because like us, they believe in this unique event. It is up to us to carry on this legacy, especially through difficult times, and we hope you are enjoying White Turf 2022…