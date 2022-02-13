White Turf 2022 – 114 Years of International Horse Racing on Snow in St. Moritz

White Turf, which has taken place annually since 1907, is a top-class event: it combines exciting horse racing, fine catering, attractive music and artistic performances set against a unique mountain backdrop on the frozen Lake of St. Moritz. White Turf 2022 took place on 6th, 13th and 20th February – 30,000 visitors from from Switzerland and abroad flocked in. The St. Moritz Racing Club is behind the organisation, the main sponsors being Credit Suisse (Switzerland) AG and LONGINES.

This year, MNSWWR MAGAZINE was media partner, and our representative, Lady Cristina Egger of DeGorsi Luxury Consulting with her friends, made a full report.